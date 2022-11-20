Votegate: HDK seeks EC to take action against guilty

Votegate: Kumaraswamy seeks EC to take strict action against guilty

Kumaraswamy claimed that the JD(S)-Congress Coalition government did not grant permission to Chilume Trust

DHNS
DHNS, Kolar,
  • Nov 20 2022, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2022, 07:06 ist
JD(S) party leader H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH Photo

JD(S) party leader H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday sought the Election Commission (EC) to take stern action against those involved in the voter data theft scandal involving nonprofit Chilume Trust.

"Voter data theft appears to be a major scam. The EC is an autonomous body and hence should take stern action without succumbing to any pressure. The JD(S) will hold a protest rally and lodge a complaint with the EC  on Tuesday," he told reporters at Myageri in Bangarpet taluk of Kolar district during the Pancharatna Rath Yatra.

"Dropping names of voters who won't vote for the BJP from the list is a serious matter. The probe by the police can't bring out the truth as the government itself is involved in the scandal," he alleged. 

Data of those voting for the opposition parties had been collected. The staff of the agency collecting the data reportedly collected details about the parties the voters supported in the past and voters' preference this time, he said.

Kumaraswamy claimed that the JD(S)-Congress Coalition government did not grant permission to Chilume Trust. There were reports that the permission was given in 2017 when Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister. The two national parties had misused the power.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
H D Kumaraswamy

What's Brewing

FIFA says 2.95 million World Cup tickets sold

FIFA says 2.95 million World Cup tickets sold

DH Toon | 'Break language barrier', says PM

DH Toon | 'Break language barrier', says PM

In Pics | Fireworks dazzle as FIFA World Cup kicks off

In Pics | Fireworks dazzle as FIFA World Cup kicks off

Climate activists occupy Gordon Ramsay restaurant

Climate activists occupy Gordon Ramsay restaurant

Tamils in Varanasi call Kashi Tamil Sangamam unique

Tamils in Varanasi call Kashi Tamil Sangamam unique

Heading to a 'Bedouin tent' stadium for World Cup

Heading to a 'Bedouin tent' stadium for World Cup

Why Chris Hemsworth is taking break from acting

Why Chris Hemsworth is taking break from acting

Indian experts welcome COP27's 'loss & damage' fund

Indian experts welcome COP27's 'loss & damage' fund

What books does Murakami find disappointing? His own

What books does Murakami find disappointing? His own

 