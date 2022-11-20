Votegate: Kumaraswamy seeks EC to take strict action against guilty

JD(S) party leader H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday sought the Election Commission (EC) to take stern action against those involved in the voter data theft scandal involving nonprofit Chilume Trust.

"Voter data theft appears to be a major scam. The EC is an autonomous body and hence should take stern action without succumbing to any pressure. The JD(S) will hold a protest rally and lodge a complaint with the EC on Tuesday," he told reporters at Myageri in Bangarpet taluk of Kolar district during the Pancharatna Rath Yatra.

"Dropping names of voters who won't vote for the BJP from the list is a serious matter. The probe by the police can't bring out the truth as the government itself is involved in the scandal," he alleged.

Data of those voting for the opposition parties had been collected. The staff of the agency collecting the data reportedly collected details about the parties the voters supported in the past and voters' preference this time, he said.

Kumaraswamy claimed that the JD(S)-Congress Coalition government did not grant permission to Chilume Trust. There were reports that the permission was given in 2017 when Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister. The two national parties had misused the power.