VTU disregards Guv's order on meet minutes

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has not published any minutes of the council or syndicate meeting on its website from the past three years. This despite an order issued by the Governor, also the ex-officio Chancellor of Universities of Karnataka, in April 2016.

As per the guidelines, the council/syndicate bodies must approve the minutes of the meeting, along with the agenda, and publish the same on the website. “The approved minutes along with the agenda must be published on the website of the University on the next day,” the order stated.

Many varsities in the state are strictly following this. Interestingly, the lone technological varsity of the state is not complying with the guidelines.

A senior official of the Higher Education department told DH, "The Governor had framed few a guidelines for the varsities. Accordingly, the varsities have to inform the members about the meeting and its agenda well in advance. And only the agenda/s listed for the meeting should be discussed. Any urgent matter should be taken up only after deliberating the regular agenda. The minutes of the meeting should be approved and circulated among the members, and the same should be submitted to the Governor’s office very next day, with proper explanation. The same should be published on the website very next day."

Meanwhile, VTU Vice Chancellor told DH that he would instruct the officials to comply with the guidelines at the earliest. "We are following all the other guidelines strictly. We are also sending the minutes approved to Governor’s office the following day. I was under the impression that the same was getting updated on the website. Now, I will get it rectified," he said.