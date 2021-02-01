Wait is over at last: Day 1 sees good turnout for I PU classes

The government’s decision to resume offline classes for the I PUC students witnessed an overwhelming response across the state.

The government had last week announced that it would open the schools and colleges for 1 PUC students starting from February 1.

Schools and colleges in various parts of the state reported high turnout of students on the first day. However, the response was tepid when it came to schools as most of the students studying in class 9 chose to attend only the online classes.

Stepping into the college campus for the first time since clearing the school board exams in March-April and June 2020, several students were thrilled by the campus environment.

The campuses were shut following nationwide lockdown against Covid-19 since March 2020. While many colleges had organised an orientation programme for the students, a few have deferred holding the same after a few days later.

Prof Supreeth, principal, Oxford Independent PU College in Ullal, Bengaluru said, “It was an overwhelming response from the students and parents have also supported tremendously. We will be having an orientation programme on February 15.”

D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), said that the association had gathered information from member schools and colleges that the response was indeed positive.

Joining a college and visiting the campus for the first time after passing out of school, students were also thrilled and anxious about college life. “It is my first day in college life and decided to start from on Day One itself. Unlike schools, the classes were flexible and we could walk all over the college,” said Prajwal Girish, a I PUC student in one of the colleges in Bengaluru.

“Nothing can match the fun and joy of attending offline classes. We are glad that the government has finally decided to open colleges,” said Jeevita Chengappa, another

student.

However, the students; turnout in several schools for class 9 was relatively low. Several students chose to continue with online classes.

Some of the private schools have decided to continue with online classes for grade 9 to avoid crowding on campuses.

“We have classes up to II PU. With Covid rules in place, the campus is just not enough to accommodate a large number of students. Hence, we chose to continue with online classes for now,” said the principal of a private unaided school in Bengaluru.