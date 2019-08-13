Water inflow from Maharashtra constant

Water level in River Krishna and its tributaries, which were flowing above danger level, receded by over one foot with the inflow from Maharashtra coming down to about 3 lakh cusec, but being constant on Tuesday.

With rain providing respite in the catchment areas of River Krishna and its tributaries in the Western Ghats region and southern Maharashtra, the inflow of water into the state has been steady since Monday.

The decreased inflow of water has led to receding of water level in Nippani, Chikkodi, Athani, Raibag and Kagwad taluks.

Meanwhile, the district administration completed rescue operations. The rehabilitation works can now be taken up after the flood situation eases as water level remains spread in the villages affected by floods.

The discharge of waters from Hidkal dam and Navilutheertha dam too receded considerably with inflow too receding in river Ghataprabha and River Malaprabha giving respite to the villages along their banks in Gokak, Saundatti and Ramdurg taluks.