Water inflow into River Krishna recedes

  Aug 21 2020
Kuduchi bridge in Raibag taluk in Belagavi district submerged in the waters of river Krishna.

With rains providing respite in the catchments of River Krishna and its tributaries in the district and Maharashtra, the water inflow into the state receded on Friday. The level in River Krishna was below danger level with the inflow being 2.06 lakh cusecs.

The discharge of water from dams in Maharashtra had led to the water level in River Krishna reaching the danger mark on Thursday.

There has been a respite from the rains in the catchments of River Krishna and its tributaries since Wednesday. Water discharge from the Koyna Dam too has reduced.

Water inflow at Kallol barrage in Chikkodi came down to 2,06,764 cusecs. It included 1,73,500 cusecs from Rajapur barrage in Maharashtra and 33,264 cusecs from its tributary Doodhganga.

 

