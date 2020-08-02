Water Resources Minister Jarkiholi flies to Delhi

Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi flies to Delhi

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 02 2020, 22:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2020, 22:29 ist
Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkholi. Credit: DH File Photo

Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Sunday, became the third minister to travel to Delhi ahead of the Cabinet expansion.

According to his travel programme, Ramesh Jarkiholi is expected to meet Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi and others, to discuss irrigation projects and to get clearance from Ministry of Environment for them.

Last week, the visit of Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi to Delhi - which according to sources was to secure his Cabinet berth - had set tongues wagging regarding Cabinet expansion and change of leadership in state. Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle had also travelled to Delhi last week, following rumours that she could be dropped from the Cabinet during the reshuffle in August.

