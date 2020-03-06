Water units: RDPR minister offers House panel probe

Acknowledging irregularities in the installation of drinking water units in all gram panchayats of the State, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa said that the department was awaiting a report from a private firm to act against those involved in the same.

He said that the state government, if required, would constitute a House committee to assess the irregularities in the scheme, he said.

Eshwarappa said that a private firm - Ipsos Research Pvt Ltd - was approved to survey all the drinking water units in the State. “We have directed them to submit the report as soon as possible so that irregularities in the implementation of the scam can be exposed,” he said.

Commenting on the issue, JD(S) MLC Basavaraj Horatti said that strict action be initiated against those who hindered the supply of clean drinking water in all villages. The government should act against them to prevent such irregularities in the future, he said, demanding a probe by a House committee on the issue.