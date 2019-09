Two teenage boys drowned in Bastikatte tank in Udri village of the taluk on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Karthik and Vinayaka, both aged 16.

The two friends had been to the tank for a swim, but began to drown soon. Local people rushed to their help after hearing their screams, but could not save their lives. While Karthik was studying in Class 10, Vinayaka was first-year pre-university student.