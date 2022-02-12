Whackyverse: KSE 'out to turn everything saffron'

Whackyverse: KSE 'out to turn everything saffron'

  • Feb 12 2022, 07:01 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2022, 07:01 ist

KS by KS

Eshwarappa, who enjoys a free run,

Now wants the tricolour undone.

He is still a patriot

Riding a big chariot

That’s out to turn everything saffron.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister K S Eshwarappa on Wednesday courted controversy by saying that the saffron flag (Bhagwa) could replace the tricolour as the national flag in the future.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Eshwarappa said the saffron flag could indeed become the national flag in a hundred, two hundred or even five hundred years from now. "Didn't Rama and Maruthi sport the saffron flag on their chariots centuries ago? The same could be possible in the future, who knows? Didn't people laugh at us earlier when we said we would construct Ram Mandir in Ayodhya? Haven't we achieved it today?" he said.

