Will consult astrologers, Speaker taunts H D Revanna

On the second day of discussion on confidence motion, several MLAs from the coalition spoke at length in what BJP alleged was an attempt to delay the Trust Vote.

When the House resumed after lunch, Public Works Minister H D Revanna requested the Speaker to allow him to speak. "There are several rumours and allegations against me. I need two hours to speak and clear my name," he said.

To this, Speaker Ramesh Kumar - who is aware of Revanna's religiosity quipped: "We will consult with our astrologers and take a call," he said.