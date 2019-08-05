Will contest bypoll from Hirekerur, says B C Patil

Disqualified Congress MLA B C Patil, accompanied by his daughter Srishti Patil, met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, here on Sunday, and announced that he would contest from Hirekerur Assembly constituency,

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he maintained that he would contest the by-election, if held, from Hirekerur constituency. Patil, however, said that he was yet to decide the party from which he would contest from. “I will hold talks with voters in my constituency and take a call,” he said.

On his disqualification, he cited the example of Tamil Nadu legislators who fought elections after being disqualified. “It implies that I can contest bypolls as well”. He dismissed the rumours that his daughter could be fielded from the constituency.