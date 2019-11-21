Will join BJP after poll victory: Rebel candidate

BJP rebel candidate Kaviraj Urs has said that he will join the party after winning the byelection from Vijayanagar Assembly constituency.

Urs has not withdrawn his nomination papers despite the pressure from the party. “I am loyal worker of BJP and injustice has done to me. Hence, I am contesting the byelection. I will join the BJP after winning the election.”

He said he is not upset with BJP or its leaders. “I am upset because the party has given to Anand Singh who has cheated it.” Raitha Sangha general secretary Parashuram Kallal, who had filed the nomination papers as an independent candidate, withdrew his candidature in favour of Urs.

Meanwhile, social activist B S Gowda and Urs have complained to the election officer seeking cancellation of Anand Singh’s housewarming ceremony scheduled for Friday and his son’s wedding on December 1 in view of the byelection. In their complaints, they have alleged that Anand Singh may influence the voters by giving them gifts.