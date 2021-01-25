Woman SI, three others killed in Karnataka road crash

PTI
PTI, Belagavi (Karnataka),
  • Jan 25 2021, 02:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2021, 02:57 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

Four people, including a woman police sub-inspector, died on the spot when the car they were travelling in collided head on with a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus here on Sunday, officials said.

The bus, heading from Goa towards Ilakal, about 50 km from here, met with the accident at Chachadi-Gontamar crossing in the afternoon, they said.

The victims have been identified as police sub-inspector of women police station in Belagavi Laxmi Vasudev Pawar, her son Prasad, daughter-in-law Ankita and an associate of the family, Deepa Anil Shahapurkar, police said.

Belagavi Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi rushed to the spot.

A case has been registered at Murgod police station in connection with the accident, police said. The impact of the crash heavily damaged the front part of the car, they added.

Belagavi
Karnataka
Road accident
KSRTC

