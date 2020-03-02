Women in control: Karnataka's Rajya Rani Express run by an all-women crew

With Women's day around the corner, the Indian Railways appointed an all-women crew to run Rajya Rani Express train from Bengaluru to Mysuru, on Saturday.

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal had tweeted about this saying, "Towards Empowering Women: Commemorating the upcoming International Women’s Day, Rajya Rani Express train between Bengaluru & Mysuru was run by an all women crew today. Watch Railways motorwoman expertly navigate the train through the interiors of our nation," along with a video of a woman handling the operations. Here's the video:

Towards Empowering Women: Commemorating the upcoming International Women’s Day, Rajya Rani Express train between Bengaluru & Mysuru was run by an all women crew today. Watch Railways motorwoman expertly navigate the train through the interiors of our nation. pic.twitter.com/TLPF8PHfma — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 1, 2020

Needless to say, Twitterati poured their appreciation with over 16, 000 likes and 3,000 retweets. Here are a few of them:

Really it's a unique gift for women empowerment and it will enhance the mental strength of the women society . — Bidyut Lata Biswal. (@BidyutBiswal) March 2, 2020

International Women's Day is celebrated annually on March 8 to focus on women empowerment and the social, political and economic to equality among all the sexes.