‘Won’t retract fake freedom fighter remark’

Former Union minister and Bijapur City BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Wednesday said he would not retract his ‘H S Doreswamy a fake freedom fighter’ remark.

Speaking to reporters here, Yatnal said, “Doreswamy toes Congress and JD(S) line. Why didn’t he speak against Amulya, who raised pro-Pakistan slogans at a rally in Bengaluru,” he questioned.

“Instead of targeting me on Doreswamy remark issue, the Congress should condemn those involved in anti-national activities,” Yatnal said.

“The anti-nationals must be sent to Jannat, where 72 angels (virgins) are waiting to serve the Pakistani agents in India,” the BJP legislator said.

Replying to a query on Delhi violence, Yatnal said, “With the United States President Donald Trump having left for his country, Modi and Shah will now tackle Delhi violence effectively.” He said, had it not for swift and timely action by police, Mangaluru would have turned Delhi.