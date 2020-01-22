Won't seek Muslim votes, says Renukacharya

A day after Renukacharya, the political secretary for chief Minister courted controversy by saying that mosques were used to store weapons, he stuck to his comments and launched a fresh tirade saying that Madrasas were manipulating youth and encouraging terrorism. This, as opposed to temples, which were meant for public welfare, he added.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday, he said, “Madrasas are manipulating the minds of youth. They are encouraging terrorism. Do we need these schools? Today, a majority of those who are caught in terrorism cases are all Muslims,” he said, quickly adding that he did not imply that all Muslims were terrorists. Contrary to mosques storing weapons and creating an environment of fear, temples were distributing “Prasada” and “Kumkum” and working for the welfare of society, he said.

The Honnali legislator, referring to his constituency, said in several booths which had Muslim votes, not a single vote went for BJP. “They (Muslim community) come to us seeking help. They want BJP for development but when it comes to elections, they vote for Congress and the JD(S),” Renukacharya alleged. While basic infrastructure will be provided to the community henceforth, “special packages” will not be given, he stated.

The BJP leader declared that he had stopped seeking votes from the Muslim community during 2018 elections itself and he would not seek votes from them anymore. While the BJP was pro-Hindutva, it was not anti-minorities, the legislator said.