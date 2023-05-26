Writer and literary critic G H Nayak passes away 

Writer and literary critic G H Nayak passes away 

Nayak won the Central Sahitya Akademi Award for his work 'Sanskrit Chintana' in 2014

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • May 26 2023, 16:12 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 16:12 ist
G H Nayak. Credit: Special Arrangement

Writer and literary critic Govindaray H Nayak (88), popularly known as G H Nayak, passed away due to heart attack in Mysuru, on Friday.

A native of Surve village near Ankola, Uttara Kannada district of coastal Karnataka, Nayak served the University of Mysore as a Kannada professor. A writer and critic, Nayak won the Central Sahitya Akademi Award for his work Sanskrit Chintana in 2014. He is also a recipient of the Karnataka Sahitya Academy Award and Pampa Award.

After his high school diploma from Peoples Multi-purpose High School, Ankola, in 1951, he shifted to Mysuru and did MA in Kannada from the University of Mysore. He is survived by his wife Meera and daughter Keerthi.

