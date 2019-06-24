Yadgir PP caught while accepting bribe

Public Prosecutor K Gopalrao was caught red-handed by the ACB sleuths while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 in a property matter, on the premises of the District Sessions Court.

The public prosecutor was accepting the bribe money from Vishalakshi of Abbetumakuru village in the taluk. It is said, he had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant in a property matter.

ACB team, led by DySP Chandrashekar Pujari, conducted the raid. The accused was produced before the District and Sessions Court.

K Gopalrao, a native of Devadurga in Raichur district, was elevated as public prosecutor recently.