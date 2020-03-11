Yettinahole: Cabinet approves 86-acre land transfer

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved handing over 86 acres of land, belonging to the Animal Husbandry Polytechnic near Tiptur, for the construction of a gravity canal as part of the Yettinahole project.

Following the decision, an agreement will be signed between Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam Ltd, and Karnataka Animal Husbandry and Fisheries University for the same. The patch of land being handed over following a Cabinet decision, falls between 100 km and 102.38 km of the pipeline, which will pass through multiple districts of the state, according to Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan.

According to sources, the Cabinet has also sought the opinion of the Law Department to check whether Grama Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill could be tabled in the ongoing legislative assembly session.

Other Cabinet decisions included extending accident insurance cover to commercial vehicle drivers in the unorganised sector, implementation of a one-time settlement policy for Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation and construction of four residential quarters for High Court judges near Hebbal at a cost of Rs 19 crore.

The Cabinet also approved the construction of Arogya Bhavan at Magadi Road, at a cost of Rs 113 crore.