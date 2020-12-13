Chisel & burn

Transforming your body, be it building muscle, losing weight, or getting toned and sculpted, requires time and effort. There are no shortcuts. However, the time and effort put into your workouts can be efficiently managed while maximising results.

One workout, two-fold result

Total body workouts consist of a mix of exercises that work your cardiovascular system (get your heart rate up) and include strength training benefits. These exercises work to burn fat while strengthening and reshaping your body in the same workout.

To derive maximum results, the primary focus is on compound moves — multi-tasking exercises that work multiple muscle groups at the same time. Benefits include an efficient use of your time, effective calorie-burn, increased strength, mobility, and coordination.

Chronological vs

biological age

Working out with a combination of cardio plus strength training also positively impacts our biological age, which is measured by the health and fitness of our heart, muscles and joints.

Chronological ageing is inevitable, but how fit, active and healthy we feel at any given age can be influenced by the fitness programmes we choose. Balanced full-body strengthening is necessary to lead a functionally strong life and, total-body workouts can be an ideal fit.

Postural & muscular balance

Fitness activities, such as running, cycling, walking etc., are great for fat burning and building heart health, but provide limited strengthening benefits addressing the entire body. The stress, on joints and muscles, with repetitive movements of these activities, often leads to postural and muscular imbalances. The same is true of targeted strength-training for specific muscle groups only. Opting to do just calorie-burning cardio-based activities or only strength training will lead to an imbalance — fitter in one area but lacking in another.

Three-dimensional workouts

Total body workouts include multi-plane or three-dimensional movements. Most workouts focus primarily on moving the body in a front-back pattern, with some side to side movements included. Rotational and directional change movements are limited if included at all. Such programming leads to muscle imbalances, resulting in weak and deficient movement patterns in our daily activities. Many of our activities, such as walking, running etc., are focused on front-back movements. Training with multi-plane moves strengthens the body in an integrated manner, enables us to move effectively in all directions, prevents muscle compensation patterns, and reduces the potential of stress and injury.

Versatile & varied

Total body workouts include bodyweight exercises and small equipment like resistance tubing, medicine balls, stability cushions, free weights, suspension straps, battle ropes, etc.

They also include resistance training equipment, such as pilates reformers and towers, when available. Being able to modify the challenge and intensity of these exercises makes them versatile and adaptable across fitness levels. These workouts can be done at home. However, as these exercises target multiple muscle groups and multi-plane movements, corrections and cues on technique from a professional are crucial. Opting to workout in a fitness studio with personalised guidance, along with the ideal layout, equipment, and energy, ensures you follow an effective, safe and energising programme.

The ‘no-time’ factor

Lack of time is the most common reason for not starting or staying regular with a fitness programme. Such quality-focused workouts are ideal to help realise multiple goals in short periods of time. They are also a great way to cross-train — easy to incorporate in your regular routines or use as an alternative to separate cardio and strength workouts.

Stronger, functional living

Compound moves often simulate real-world movements, working the entire body as an integrated unit. Incorporating such exercises into our workouts makes us stronger and fitter for everyday living. One of the primary reasons most of us exercise is to look good. A more important reason should be to be functionally fit, not only in our routine activities but also when responding to sudden or unforeseen movements and situations.

(The author works in the field of general fitness, sports, rehabilitation and special needs and is a Master Trainer for physiotherapists, sports trainers, dancers, yoga and personal trainers, among others.)