Living with heart failure

Heart diseases, also known as CVDs (cardiovascular diseases), are a prominent cause of mortality in India. While perceived to be an ‘old person’s disease,’ CVDs can affect people across ages, even the young. As per estimates from the Global Burden of Disease, nearly 24.8% of all deaths in India can be attributed to heart diseases. Moreover, CVDs affect Indians at least a decade earlier and in their most productive years. A 2020 study revealed that there has been an increase in the presence of cardiovascular diseases in people not older than 40 years. One of the most pernicious among cardiovascular diseases is heart failure — a long-term, progressive condition. Often, there’s confusion between heart failure and heart attack.

A heart attack is unanticipated and occurs unexpectedly when there is a sudden reduction in the flow of blood to a section of the heart, which may result in the death of a part of the heart muscle.

Heart failure on the other hand is a chronic condition where the heart is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs. This has an impact on the supply of necessary oxygen and nourishment to the rest of the body. Heart failure may also result in fluids building up in the lungs, leading to difficulty in breathing.

Often, it is a result of underlying medical conditions that have damaged the heart. Some of these conditions include coronary heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, anaemia, and kidney disease, among others. Rapid urbanic activity and enhanced stress all contribute immensely to an increase in the likelihood of heart failure.

The role of stress must not be overlooked: immense stress not only causes the body to produce cortisol, a stress hormone, but also leads to increased blood pressure, metabolic complications, and other health conditions affecting the heart.

While a potentially fatal condition, heart failure is not the end of the road. It can be managed with the help of a few well-defined, measurable steps. Here are five measures you can adopt:

Ensure timely identification of symptoms: The detection of the early signs of heart failure can lead to timely medical attention. Consulting a doctor immediately after recognising symptoms like breathlessness, fatigue, persistent coughing or wheezing, lack of appetite, nausea, confusion, and increased heart rate can help in beginning the required treatment.

Follow the prescribed medication regime: Post consultation with your doctor, strictly adhere to the prescribed medicines as per the recommended dosage and schedule. Modern drugs can help successfully manage the condition and result in improved quality of life for patients. At the same time, ignoring the doctor’s advice can exacerbate the condition.

Introduce positive dietary changes: Heart failure is often a result of a poor diet. Thus, introducing positive changes to one’s diet is a must. This includes cutting down on the intake of junk food and consuming nutritious, healthy food instead. It is equally important to ensure that the food is low in sodium as excessive sodium can aggravate fluid retention and blood pressure. Patients must also abstain from consuming tobacco and limit alcohol consumption.

Consistently monitor weight gain: Heart failure patients are particularly susceptible to weight gain. This happens due to excessive fluid retention in the body as the kidneys gradually become unable to filter requisite amounts of water. While weight gain is gradual, it can prove to be detrimental if left unchecked. Thus, patients are advised to monitor their weight regularly and keep a record. This could help identify patterns and understand if medical intervention is needed.

Exercise regularly: The benefits of exercise are enormous. Not only does it lead to a healthier body and mind, but it also leads to an improvement in mood and the reduction of stress. Patients should remain physically active as this can be helpful in keeping the rest of the body healthy while also reducing weight gain. While heart failure might bring some changes into your life, it must not impede your zeal to live healthily. A combination of the right attitude, the right medication and an optimistic attitude towards life can prove to be handy in the journey towards a healthy and more fulfilling life for heart failure patients.

(The author is a senior consultant cardiologist.)