The burden of stroke

Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) are becoming a major health burden for the Indian population. One of the leading causes of death and disability amongst them is stroke, and yet the knowledge about the same remains limited. Anyone can have a stroke anywhere, and if you are aware of the symptoms, you may be able to save the life of the person in front of you. Stroke is no longer a rare oddity amongst Indians. At the moment, a stroke occurs in India every 40 seconds. Out of which, 60% of the cases result in permanent disability and 30% of total cases result in

fatality.

What is a brain stroke?

A stroke happens when the blood supply to a part of the brain is disrupted which deprives brain tissue of receiving oxygen and nutrients causing brain cells to die.

Degeneration of the brain cells is the main factor resulting in permanent brain damage and often death amongst stroke patients. Stroke can be classified into two types — ischemic stroke and hemorrhagic stroke.

An ischemic stroke occurs when blood clots or other particles like plaque obstruct the blood vessels to the brain depriving brain cells of oxygen and nutrients.

In the case of hemorrhagic stroke, an artery in the brain ruptures and leaks blood putting too much pressure on brain cells and damaging them. Both ischemic stroke and hemorrhagic stroke have similar symptoms and often lead to deadly effects if not identified and treated on time.

Awareness

Although brain stroke is a serious cause of death and disability in India, there is a large knowledge gap among people. As a result, people are unable to recognise the symptoms of stroke and seek out effective treatment options in time. Not being aware of the signs and symptoms can prove to be fatal in the case of a brain stroke. People need to be educated on how to effectively detect, treat, and avoid complications. The easiest way to recognise the signs of stroke when it’s happening and prevent the health condition of the person from deteriorating due to a stroke is to BE FAST. i.e.:

B: Loss of Balance.

E: Loss of vision in one or both Eyes.

F: One side of the Face is drooping.

A: Feeling of weakness or numbness in one of the Arms.

S: Slurring of Speech. Is the patient unable to speak or understand others?

T: Time to call the emergency services and try to get emergency care at the earliest. Prompt treatment during the first 4.5 hours of the golden period vastly increases the likelihood of recovery and reduces the chances of death.

(The author is the vice-president of the World Stroke Organisation.)