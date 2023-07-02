The climate-gender nexus

Climate change is a global challenge that requires urgent action and innovative solutions. It is not just an environmental issue but also a social and economic one. Climate change is affecting every aspect of our lives, from health and food security to migration and conflict. India is witnessing an increase in the severity and frequency of climate-related events.

However, not everyone is equally affected by climate change. Women and girls, especially in developing countries, face disproportionate risks and burdens due to their social roles, economic status, and cultural norms. According to the United Nations, women make up 80% of the people displaced by climate change, are at a greater risk of sexual violence and are more likely to die from natural disasters than men. Women also bear the brunt of climate change impacts on agriculture, water and energy, as they are often responsible for managing these resources for their families and communities. Moreover, women have less access to education, information, finance and technology that could help them cope with and adapt to climate change.

Recognising and addressing these gendered impacts is crucial for effective climate action. One key aspect of achieving this is by actively engaging women leaders such as elected women representatives (EWRs), local women entrepreneurs, and women farmers in shaping and implementing climate solutions at the grassroots level.

41% of households are still using solid fuels for cooking resulting in air pollution, respiratory diseases and premature deaths. Women-led development will happen when women leaders become active agents of change in public and political avenues. Women can play a vital role in mitigating greenhouse gas emissions, using clean and renewable energy sources, and promoting low-carbon lifestyles. Women also have a strong potential to lead and participate in adaptation efforts, enhancing their resilience to climate shocks, diversifying their livelihoods, and strengthening their social networks.

We recently completed three decades to the historic 73rd and 74th Amendment Acts, which provided women with 33% reservation in local panchayats and urban local bodies. EWRs have the potential to bridge the gender gap in climate action by advocating for gender-responsive approaches, ensuring equal participation, mobilising their communities, and prioritising the needs of vulnerable groups. Firstly, their presence in decision-making bodies ensures that the concerns and experiences of women are represented and integrated into climate change policies and strategies. Secondly, EWRs have a deep understanding of their communities and a direct connection to the challenges faced by women and marginalised groups. This enables them to create context-specific climate adaptation strategies. EWRs can work towards building community resilience by incorporating traditional practices, indigenous knowledge, and innovative solutions that address the vulnerabilities of their localities. Third, through their elected positions and community networks, they can raise awareness about the impacts of climate change, promote sustainable practices, and encourage behaviour change. EWRs can initiate and support community-led initiatives such as afforestation drives, waste management programmes, renewable energy projects, and climate education campaigns. Lastly, EWRs can advocate for gender-responsive climate policies. They can influence budget allocations and programme implementation to ensure that the needs and perspectives of women and marginalised groups are considered.

In addition to EWRs, the engagement of self-help groups (SHGs) and local women entrepreneurs is crucial in climate adaptation. These groups and individuals can play a significant role in implementing sustainable community and business practices and building resilience at the grassroots level. SHGs and local women entrepreneurs bring valuable local context and can drive customised solutions, strengthening the overall climate adaptation efforts.

As the world prepares for the COP28 summit in UAE later this year, it is crucial that we put women and their voices at the heart of our climate agenda, to accelerate our race to net zero and build a more inclusive, resilient and green future for all.