Hope shots from K-pop stars

The year 2020 has almost passed us by and no one will say so with any regret. With normal life on hold, travel plans cancelled, degrees earned via laptop screens and living rooms becoming workstations, all of us have gone through bouts of sadness and loneliness as well as hope and happiness for the next year. For many of us though, whatever the mood be, music has been a constant companion and BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan) the “insanely famous” South Korean boy band, seem to have understood that. Perhaps why they delivered the much-needed album ‘Be’ last month — an album that speaks directly to our needs.

The lead single, Life Goes On, which garnered more than a 100 million views within two days of its release, talks about how the coronavirus put a pause on the band’s plans of concerts and interactions with their fans who call themselves ‘Army’, while also giving hope for a brighter future. This catchy, alternative hip-hop track ideal for road trips, helps listeners connect with the members’ life through the lyrics: ‘Like an arrow in the blue sky, another day flying by, on my pillow, on my table…’ Beautifully visualised and directed by the youngest member, Jungkook, the music video shows the seven ensconced at home in comfortable clothes, eating and playing video games, while reminiscing about their days spent singing on stage.

Feel the vibe

“Their music has a great vibe and it’s quite refreshing,” says Benny Dayal, the popular singer with hits in movies such as Badtameez Dil, Bang Bang and others. “They’re emerging new forces that are bridging the gap between Asia and the US and bringing new categorisations into music.”

Containing the most ‘BTS-esque’ music as mentioned by the band’s label Big Hit Entertainment, the album has songs written by all seven members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The first half of the album has songs that gel with the depressive, sad moods most went through during the lockdown, while the other half has exhilarating songs that one can’t help but dance to.

Fly To My Room, a retro-pop track, conveys their frustration of being stuck in rooms that are too small to contain their big dreams. With a beautiful combination of V’s husky vocals, Jimin’s sweet voice and Suga’s slow rap, Blue & Grey, talks about feeling depressed and wanting to feel happier. In contrast, Telepathy, sung by all and Stay, a sub-unit track with Jin, Jungkook and RM, are cheerful songs with old school hip-hop and breezy EDM. They talk directly to fans about happiness while performing and having faith in their love and support. Dis-ease, written by J-Hope with a 90’s vibe, communicates the restlessness and anxiety of the lockdown.

‘Be’ is a special album as every member has participated in the entire process of its creation by assigning roles to themselves. While describing the album, the eldest member, Jin said, “The album contains our honest feelings and emotions about the pandemic, so we hope that many people will relate to it.”

The eighth track in the album, Dynamite, is the song that got BTS to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart in September, making them the only all-South Korean act to do so. The skit is a recording of the members poking fun at each other by calling themselves No.1 Billboard singers.

Big dreams

BTS debuted in 2013 with songs talking about having big dreams and dealing with pressures from parents and society. It was in 2017 that the band started breaking records in the global market with the songs, DNA, Mic Drop, Blood Sweat and Tears. Besides their music and lyrics, their high quality and big budget music videos set them apart from Western musicians. With the biggest fandom in the world, BTS is a regular trending topic on all social media platforms. In 2019, their stadium concert tickets were sold out in less than two hours and their Map of the Soul ON:E online concert in October 2020 had sold nearly one million tickets.

BTS are huge in India too with many fan clubs even conducting charity events and raising money for causes in their name. Many celebrities including Tiger Shroff, Rashmika Mandanna, Armaan Malik, Badshah and others have openly declared their love for the band.

Their music, hard work and professionalism are some of the few reasons why BTS are widely adored. With songs talking about mental health, self-love, being an underdog in the industry to dealing with pressures and stardom, their music resonates with many. Being easily accessible through social media and creating content such as variety and reality shows that display their off-stage life, has helped them form a strong bond with their fans.

Making songs for every mood, BTS is set to break more barriers in the future and possibly even win a Grammy!