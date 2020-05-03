Some pep, some pathos

It is the season of streaming and if there is one aspect of an amazing series that is often intrinsic to the plot and the screenplay, but thoroughly ignored, it is the music, be it the background score or that occasional soundtrack that you hear, enjoy and forget to go back to.

A simple melody often determines how one feels about an entire series — this is such a subconscious process that we rarely notice it much less acknowledge the significant effect it has on our emotions. Take for instance the country tunes that kickstart the Midwest American crime thriller Fargo on Netflix — you start the episode all jaunty and happy and boom! something utterly nasty happens and therein is magnified the frisson of your shock.

Closer home, we recently enjoyed the peppy numbers in Alt Balaji’s ‘Fitrat’, much more than its story or screenplay. Special mention to the tracks ‘Manmuradein’ and ‘Naznina’, both of which hark back to the 90s when it comes to arrangement, but manage to retain a certain millennial zestiness. Naznina, sung by the very talented duo Jonita Gandhi and Altamash Faridi, is especially recommended for its pep tinged with a streak of pathos. The addictive refrain ‘nazninaa...’ stays with you long after you finish the relatively duh series. The entire soundtrack is available on music streaming apps for those who wish to give it a listen.

Play By Ear showcases a potential earworm every week for you, the discerning listener, who is on the hunt for some musical serendipity.