Some pep, some pathos

Some pep, some pathos

The soundtracks of web series have a charm of their own.

Rashmi Vasudeva
Rashmi Vasudeva,
  • May 03 2020, 01:19 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 01:45 ist
A screengrab from Fargo, available on Netflix

It is the season of streaming and if there is one aspect of an amazing series that is often intrinsic to the plot and the screenplay, but thoroughly ignored, it is the music, be it the background score or that occasional soundtrack that you hear, enjoy and forget to go back to.

A simple melody often determines how one feels about an entire series — this is such a subconscious process that we rarely notice it much less acknowledge the significant effect it has on our emotions. Take for instance the country tunes that kickstart the Midwest American crime thriller Fargo on Netflix — you start the episode all jaunty and happy and boom! something utterly nasty happens and therein is magnified the frisson of your shock.

Closer home, we recently enjoyed the peppy numbers in Alt Balaji’s ‘Fitrat’, much more than its story or screenplay. Special mention to the tracks ‘Manmuradein’ and ‘Naznina’, both of which hark back to the 90s when it comes to arrangement, but manage to retain a certain millennial zestiness. Naznina, sung by the very talented duo Jonita Gandhi and Altamash Faridi, is especially recommended for its pep tinged with a streak of pathos. The addictive refrain ‘nazninaa...’ stays with you long after you finish the relatively duh series. The entire soundtrack is available on music streaming apps for those who wish to give it a listen.

Play By Ear showcases a potential earworm every week for you, the discerning listener, who is on the hunt for some musical serendipity.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
ALTBalaji
Netflix
webseries

What's Brewing

Satyajit Ray: A modern man in the black and white age

Satyajit Ray: A modern man in the black and white age

Migrant workers from Maha test COVID-19 positive in UP

Migrant workers from Maha test COVID-19 positive in UP

Trump hopes COVID-19 deaths will be below 100,000

Trump hopes COVID-19 deaths will be below 100,000

COVID-19: Cancer patients may face high risk of death

COVID-19: Cancer patients may face high risk of death

 