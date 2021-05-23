Stress less, heal more

In these troubled times, art can be an incredible source of comfort for everyone and can also act as a means of creative expression and communication. Any art and craft activity is a great way to de-stress and give wings to your imagination. The process of creation and articulation can be therapeutic, and therefore, adopting any art practice and sticking to it, can be a great way to pause and unwind.

Taking up art as a tool to simply unwind and relax can be done informally at one’s own pace and time. Using one’s hands and allowing your emotions and experiences to be transformed into art in the form of a drawing, painting or pottery, offers up an opportunity to get in touch with one’s inner self, thus creating a space for healing in the process. However, for serious trauma, grief or other mental health issues, it is best to work with an art therapist. Art therapy, as a psychotherapeutic technique, is a well-known method deployed in clinical settings as a standalone as well as an adjuvant to traditional therapeutic models in the treatment of mental health and physical ailments. Art as therapy was integrated into formal psychotherapeutic programmes in the 1940s, when the term was first coined and its healing effects became markedly evident.

Mood enhancer

It has been noted that art therapy can be effective in alleviating symptoms of stress, anxiety, depression, chronic health conditions and can help in managing addictive behaviour and be a valuable tool for coping with daily stressors.

Several hospitals work with art therapists for their chronically ill, such as cancer patients, of all age groups. The benefits of art therapy are many and have been found to be highly effective for the most part.

In fact, the mere presence of art is perceived to have a positive, mood-enhancing effect, which is one of the reasons why bright, colourful and cheerful art is on display at most hospitals. In the current situation, when anxiety, stress and fear linked to the pandemic are affecting people worldwide, art therapy is an option that can be explored as a useful coping mechanism. It is increasingly used in non-clinical settings too as a means for creative expression and release.

Workshops, art classes and online videos can offer methods and techniques to incorporate art in your daily life and benefit from it.

In touch with emotions

In clinical settings, art therapy focuses on getting in touch with your emotions and feelings, and expressing it primarily in a non-verbal manner, although sometimes journaling is also part of the process. Colours, symbols, composition, spatial elements and other relevant aspects offer clues to one’s emotional state. A qualified art therapist can guide you through the process and can also offer appropriate help and mediation, wherever necessary. Such therapy sessions are possible for individuals and in groups, through private counselling and in-hospital settings.

In general, art therapy involves expressing one’s innermost thoughts with the help of techniques such as drawing, painting, collage making, clay modelling/sculpting or colouring.

The therapist then analyses and ‘decodes’ the art, and may also employ other psychotherapy techniques to devise a treatment strategy or to counsel the patient.

Given the uncertain times that we are living in, it might be a good idea to learn more about how to integrate art as a therapeutic strategy and benefit from its healing effects.

The author is a Bengaluru-based art consultant, curator and writer. She blogs at Art Scene India and can be reached on artsceneinfo@gmail.com

Dab Hand is your fortnightly art world low-down. It will tell you all about what fresh ideas are out there, what to collect and what to admire from afar. And, of course, what

not to.