Sufi with grungy edges

At first glance, you would think he is Arijit Singh or at the least a doppelganger. His music though is nothing like the playback singer’s who hasn’t, unfortunately, been able to move beyond the syrup and sentimentality of Bollywood love songs. Meet Kanishk Seth, son of accomplished Ghazal and Sufi singer Kavita Seth, whose work in what he terms ‘indie-electronic’ music, is grungy, edgy, and at its heart, very Sufi.

In fact, his last album ‘Trance with Khusrow’ got nominated under the ‘Fusion Album’ category at the GIMA awards. Since then, Kanishk has also released other singles, including ‘Aane Ko Hain Khaab’, a perfect afternoon ballad, and really, a lost gem in the overcrowded sea that is YouTube. Do not miss the twang of the bouzouki and the clever mastering in this song about awaiting... and awaiting.

Kanishk’s latest work ‘Jhinjhoti’ is in Raag Jhinjhoti, (obviously). This happens to be one of the favourite ragas of yesteryear Bollywood composers. (Think ‘Tum mujhe yu bhula na paoge’ or even ‘Ghunghroo ki tarah’, both based on the same raag). Infused with electronic beats, Kanishk’s latest is a ghazal written by Urdu poet Jaun Elia and sung with his characteristic melancholic intonations.

The flute and the sitar interludes add a dash of hypnotic in typically electronic fashion to the steadfastness of the raag. In short, we suggest this Sunday, you snuggle with your afternoon chai and a few minutes of Jhinjhoti.

Play By Ear showcases a potential earworm every week for you, the discerning listener, who is on the hunt for some musical serendipity.