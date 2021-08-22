A battery of options

Come to think of it, the idli and dosa batter we make at home or buy from the store has to be the most versatile of a concoction as it can be tweaked into making many diverse dishes to be relished first thing in the morning. The different dosas that one can make are not just limited to the 99 varieties available at any of the food carts. Stretch your imagination to spread and roll the dosa and have it with any of your favourite accompaniments!

With a slight modification to the consistency, the same batter can be used to make idli or paddu (also known as paniyaram/ kuzhi/ gundponglu). This multi-purpose saviour of the day does not need many ingredients. It is just normal rice (or idli/dosa rice as the case may be), urad dal and fenugreek (methi) seeds usually and sometimes, poha (flattened rice) if you are looking for more fluffiness in the batter.

After soaking, grinding the ingredients and letting it ferment, the sharp tartness in the batter post-fermentation confirms that it’s the magic time!

Perhaps one of the most loved dishes made from the humble batter is the idli. This highly energy-giving breakfast dish is loved by millions, particularly in South India. Dunked in sambar or eaten with chutney, this fluffy rice cake is a joy to savour early in the morning.

The other favourite of many an Indian is the masala dosa. The batter might be virtually tasteless but the masala dosa is enough to satiate the taste buds of the most ardent foodie. Just picture a well-made butter dosa, crispy at places and fluffy at others, served along with potato masala and coconut chutney. Now, that’s a treat!

If the butter or oil of the masala dosa is a bit too much for one’s taste, try the khali (empty) or set dosa (the name comes from a set of three dosas in a portion). The set dosa batter is slightly more thick as compared to the masala dosa batter. The fun here is the fluffiness of the dosa. It is either served with chutney and sambar/sagu.

If it’s some more fluffiness that you crave, try a paddu. It is made by pouring dosa batter on a griddle with semi-circular moulds. The result is a ball-shaped dish with a crispy exterior and a wonderfully fluffy interior. The batter is mixed with finely chopped coriander, green chillies and onions which make it a wonderful anytime snack along with chutney. That’s some variety from this simple and humble batter!

