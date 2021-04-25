Fried indulgence

It is as humble as the idli and requires very few ingredients, but it qualifies as one of the most favourite snacks for millions. We are talking about the vada (pronounced vade in Karnataka). The uddina vada (urad dal vada), idli, along with piping hot sambar and mint and coriander-laden chutney, will easily put any well-meaning snack to shame.

With a breakfast of idli-vada, you get the right combination of carbohydrates and protein for that perfect start to the day.

However, being a fried snack, one needs to be cautious and not indulge in too many of them. Ever wondered what attracts one to this doughnut-shaped snack? Well, what isn’t there to like about this crispy on the outside and soft and fluffy on the inside piece of food genius? Just like the idli, the simplicity of the taste and the texture are the reasons why people like it so much. A vada dunked in piping hot sambar is a sight to behold and deserves to be devoured with merciless ferocity.

There are variations to the vada too. They are mostly made only with urad dal, but sometimes chopped onion, grated coconut, green chillies, black peppercorns, curry leaves etc., are added to the batter to make an interesting and tasty variant of the vada.

There are the other kinds of vadas too — the one made with a mix of lentils or masala vada as they are commonly known.

These are usually made with Bengal gram and tur dal with chopped onion, chillies and curry leaves. Fried till they are dark brown, these vadas are an excellent tea-time snack. Another variant of this is made on festivals, and is the sattvic variety in which the onion is left out.

Then there is another of Karnataka’s to-die-for snacks — the Maddur vada. It is supposed to have originated at a restaurant in the Maddur Railway Station (about 80 km from Bengaluru). This one has maida and semolina as its main ingredients.

Of course, these days, the Maddur vada is available everywhere as it is another all-time welcome snack.

The urad dal vada also has a religious story to it. It is supposed to be Lord Hanuman’s favourite food and, in some communities, it is an important part of the meal during the annual remembrance ceremonies of the deceased.

Agreed that too much of it is not good for the body since it is a fried snack.

However, the vada culture is built very strongly into our society and we can hardly stay away from it.

(The author takes refuge in food after a tiring day with cars and gadgets.)