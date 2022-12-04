Bedtime read for the fidgety kid

If your little one is one of those children in love with the great outdoors and wrinkles his nose up at suggestions to sit tight and read a book, this might just be the way to get him to start his journey into the world of stories.

Meant for kids aged four and above, ‘The Mighty Annapurna’, is a richly illustrated picture book that tells the story of a father and a son who undertake an expedition to the Annapurna base camp in Nepal. Narrated in an easy-breezy style and without any pretensions of grandeur, the story takes the little reader along with a father who loves the mountains and his son who accompanies him, on a lark. On the way, the little boy learns patience, gets a sense of how majestic the Himalayas are and learns to tackle his fears as well. Written by Rohan Raman, an entrepreneur and a “newly minted children’s author” as he calls himself, the story is inspired by the author’s recent trip to the base camp.

The illustrations are clean and to the point and the book is gorgeously produced. The text could do with some tighter editing; there are also a few minor errors, which could perhaps be corrected in future editions. That said, the picture book makes for a great bedtime read for restless brats and provides an opportunity to introduce the child to that flighty temptress called adventure.