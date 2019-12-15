Book of the week

While a debate is raging about the merits and demerits of vigilante justice, comes a book 'Hang Till Death' by Prateek Jain that profiles India's most notorious cases of capital punishment. Each of these cases rocked the nation, divided the people and tore families asunder. The cases are discussed in the light of the various kinds of criminal law in vogue today and the history of capital punishment in India. It traces the social, religious, political and economic background of each convict and asks whether justice is truly delivered by capital punishment.