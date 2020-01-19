Book Rack - Jan 12 to 19

No Limits

Mukesh Bansal

Westland, 2020, pp 360, Rs 599

Tech entrepreneur Mukesh Bansal has distilled his findings on talent, mindset, habits and willpower in this book, which promises to be a guide to maximising one's potential.

A Long Petal Of The Sea

Isabel Allende

Bloomsbury, 2020, pp 336, Rs 550

Victor Dalmau is a young doctor when he is caught up in the Spanish Civil War, a tragedy that leaves his

life – and the fate of his country – forever changed. A work of historical fiction about hope, exile and belonging, this is bestselling author Isabel Allende's latest.

The Making Of Hero

Sunil Kant Munjal

HarperCollins, 2020, pp 252, Rs 699

Four brothers, two wheels and a revolution, this book chronicles the extraordinary success of the 'Hero' group and in the process delineates the history of Indian entrepreneurship.

Sarojini's Mother

Kunal Basu

Penguin, 2020, pp 288, Rs 599

Sarojini Saz-Campbell has come to India to search for her biological mother. Handicapped by a missing shoebox that held her birth papers and the death of her English mother, she has few leads to carry out her mission. Will the verdict of science settle the puzzle of motherhood for Sarojini?

The Magnificent Diwan

Bakhtiar K Dadabhoy

Penguin, 2020, pp 400, Rs 999

This is the definitive biography of arguably India's most influential and powerful statesman of the nineteenth century, Salar Jung I, and introduces him to a new generation who seem to have forgotten his immense contributions.