Bookrack for the week (Dec 4 to Dec 10)

Black Holes In A Nutshell
Ayushman Kalita
OrangeBooks
pp 60, Rs 150
Written by a grade seven student, this book takes you through the various aspects of black holes and explains phenomena such as the Doppler effect in a simple and easy manner.
As Good As My Word
K M Chandrasekhar
HarperCollins
pp 312, Rs 599
This is the story of the successes and failures of a civil servant, who successfully navigated challenging areas of public life. Unsparingly honest and forthright, and packed with political gossip, it offers a ringside view of Indian politics.
Rani Durgawati
Nandini Sengupta
Penguin, pp 256, Rs 499
The feisty and formidable Rani Durgawati lives on in the folk tales and songs of her people. These have now been used to create a meticulously researched and accessibly written biography of a forgotten female hero.
Finlay Donovan Knocks’ Em Dead
Elle Cosimano
Hachette, pp 369, Rs 500
With laughs, love triangles, and lots more dead bodies than anyone was expecting, the second book in the hilarious and irresistibly lovable Finlay Donovan series is perfect for fans.
Parsi
Farokh Talati
Bloomsbury, pp 368, Rs 2,099
Combining the author’s decades of experience as a professional chef in London’s restaurant scene with recipes passed down from the home kitchens and dining tables of his ancestors, this book celebrates both festive dishes and everyday meals with a ringing ‘Jamva Chalo Ji.’
