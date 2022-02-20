Bookrack for the week (Feb 20 to Feb 26)

Who’s Afraid Of Z? Not Me!

Lubaina Bandukwala and Allen Shaw (Illustrator)

Harper Children’s, pp 32, Rs 249

Z is miffed. Things are being said about him. But Z is not so easily dismissed. He’s pesky, feisty and determined to show that he may be last, but he is certainly not the least.

Alpha

T D Ramakrishnan and Priya K Nair (Translator)

Macmillan, pp 152, Rs 599

This novel explores through a powerfully imaginative conceit the meaning of relationships, attachments, love, hate and anger.

Beguiled

Ruchika Soi

Penguin, pp 256, Rs 399

This book is a dark and gripping true story about a marriage gone wrong. It is a cautionary tale of how we may think we know someone when we really don’t.

Those Were The Days

Manavendra Prasad

Aspire Advisors, pp NA

Rs 225

This is the story of Jai and his friends, young men studying in an all-boys boarding school in the pre-Google era. Their tales take us down memory lane and help us relive our school

days.

Countdown

Anshuman Tiwari and Anindya

Sengupta

Bloomsbury

pp 268

Rs 699

This book presents a road map for sustainable reforms that could create millions of jobs, boost demand from below and reboot the economy in time to reap the benefit of India’s demographic dividend.