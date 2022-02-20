Bookrack for the week (Feb 20 to Feb 26)

Who’s Afraid Of Z? Not Me!
Lubaina Bandukwala and Allen Shaw (Illustrator)
Harper Children’s, pp 32, Rs 249
Z is miffed. Things are being said about him. But Z is not so easily dismissed. He’s pesky, feisty and determined to show that he may be last, but he is certainly not the least.
Alpha
T D Ramakrishnan and Priya K Nair (Translator)
Macmillan, pp 152, Rs 599
This novel explores through a powerfully imaginative conceit the meaning of relationships, attachments, love, hate and anger.
Beguiled
Ruchika Soi
Penguin, pp 256, Rs 399
This book is a dark and gripping true story about a marriage gone wrong. It is a cautionary tale of how we may think we know someone when we really don’t.
Those Were The Days
Manavendra Prasad
Aspire Advisors, pp NA
Rs 225
This is the story of Jai and his friends, young men studying in an all-boys boarding school in the pre-Google era. Their tales take us down memory lane and help us relive our school
days.
Countdown
Anshuman Tiwari and Anindya
Sengupta
Bloomsbury
pp 268
Rs 699
This book presents a road map for sustainable reforms that could create millions of jobs, boost demand from below and reboot the economy in time to reap the benefit of India’s demographic dividend.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube