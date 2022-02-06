Bookrack for the week (Feb 6 to Feb 12)

Dust Storm In Delhi

Meena Arora Nayak

Tranquebar

pp 244, Rs 399

This is the story of Sultan Razziat — the only woman emperor who ever ruled from the throne of Dilli. A fearless warrior, a shrewd politician, and a just ruler, whose memory has persisted despite history’s attempts to forget her.

Murder In The Bylanes

Aloke Lal and

Maanas Lal

Bloomsbury

pp 182, Rs 499

This is a gripping account of how a demoralised and broken police force was asked to maintain order in the aftermath of the Babri Masjid demolition.

Memories Of

Arrival

Adhir Biswas and V Ramaswamy

Sage, pp 344

e-book Rs 339

Translated for the first time into English, this work brings together four books of a migrant’s story of displacement and exile in one volume.

The Paris Bookseller

Kerri Maher

Hachette

pp 366, Rs 799

Inspired by the woman who founded Shakespeare and Company, this is a captivating story about the life-changing power of books.

Silent Parade

Keigo Higashino

Little, Brown

pp 352, Rs 699

Chief Inspector Kusanagi turns once again to his college friend, Physics professor and occasional police consultant Manabu Yukawa, known as Detective Galileo, to help solve a string of seemingly impossible murders.