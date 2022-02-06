Bookrack for the week (Feb 6 to Feb 12)

Dust Storm In Delhi
Meena Arora Nayak
Tranquebar
pp 244, Rs 399
This is the story of Sultan Razziat — the only woman emperor who ever ruled from the throne of Dilli. A fearless warrior, a shrewd politician, and a just ruler, whose memory has persisted despite history’s attempts to forget her.
Murder In The Bylanes
Aloke Lal and
Maanas Lal
Bloomsbury
pp 182, Rs 499
This is a gripping account of how a demoralised and broken police force was asked to maintain order in the aftermath of the Babri Masjid demolition.
Memories Of
Arrival
Adhir Biswas and V Ramaswamy
Sage, pp 344
e-book Rs 339
Translated for the first time into English, this work brings together four books of a migrant’s story of displacement and exile in one volume.
The Paris Bookseller
Kerri Maher
Hachette
pp 366, Rs 799
Inspired by the woman who founded Shakespeare and Company, this is a captivating story about the life-changing power of books.
Silent Parade
Keigo Higashino
Little, Brown
pp 352, Rs 699
Chief Inspector Kusanagi turns once again to his college friend, Physics professor and occasional police consultant Manabu Yukawa, known as Detective Galileo, to help solve a string of seemingly impossible murders.
