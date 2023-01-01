Bookrack For The Week (Jan 1 to Jan 7)

The Gopi Diaries: Growing Up
Sudha Murty and Sandhya Prabhat (Illustrator)
Harper Children's, pp 176, Rs 399
The little pup grows up in the third book and has new adventures, new interests, a new dog person in his life, the charming Nova, and brings a new family into the world. He's also wiser.
The Ahoms
Arup Kumar Dutta
HarperCollins, pp 432, Rs 699
The history of the Ahoms is replete with tales of war, bravery, brutality, love, loyalty, treachery and treason. This book seeks to imaginatively acquaint readers with the fascinating saga of the dynasty.
A Dismantled State
Anuradha Bhasin
HarperCollins, pp 408, Rs 699
Traversing history and geographies, and based on eyewitness accounts from a range of people, it tells the story of a land India desperately wants to make its own. Urgent, fearless and revealing, this book is essential reading.
The Sound Of Waves
Kalki and Gowri Ramnarayan (translator)
Hachette, pp 672, Rs 899
With poignant detail and lyrical prose, this tour de force lays bare the emotions of ordinary people grappling with extraordinary changes, their circumstances riven with misfortunes, disasters and the carnage of Partition.
The Knot Of Gold
C G Salamander and Rajiv Eipe (Illustrator)
Duckbill, pp 80, Rs 195
In this latest 'hOle' book, join the youngest detective in Madurai, Nisha Small, as she races against time to solve the mystery of the stolen thaali at her friend’s sister’s wedding.
