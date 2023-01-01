Bookrack For The Week (Jan 1 to Jan 7)

The Gopi Diaries: Growing Up

Sudha Murty and Sandhya Prabhat (Illustrator)

Harper Children's, pp 176, Rs 399

The little pup grows up in the third book and has new adventures, new interests, a new dog person in his life, the charming Nova, and brings a new family into the world. He's also wiser.

The Ahoms

Arup Kumar Dutta

HarperCollins, pp 432, Rs 699

The history of the Ahoms is replete with tales of war, bravery, brutality, love, loyalty, treachery and treason. This book seeks to imaginatively acquaint readers with the fascinating saga of the dynasty.

A Dismantled State

Anuradha Bhasin

HarperCollins, pp 408, Rs 699

Traversing history and geographies, and based on eyewitness accounts from a range of people, it tells the story of a land India desperately wants to make its own. Urgent, fearless and revealing, this book is essential reading.

The Sound Of Waves

Kalki and Gowri Ramnarayan (translator)

Hachette, pp 672, Rs 899

With poignant detail and lyrical prose, this tour de force lays bare the emotions of ordinary people grappling with extraordinary changes, their circumstances riven with misfortunes, disasters and the carnage of Partition.

The Knot Of Gold

C G Salamander and Rajiv Eipe (Illustrator)

Duckbill, pp 80, Rs 195

In this latest 'hOle' book, join the youngest detective in Madurai, Nisha Small, as she races against time to solve the mystery of the stolen thaali at her friend’s sister’s wedding.