Bookrack for the week (Jan 9 to Jan 15)

Trumpet Calls
Nalini Ramachandran
Hachette India
pp 200, Rs 350
Drawing from contemporary accounts, world history, and mythologies, this book, peppered with fascinating facts and gorgeous illustrations, explores the complex relationship between elephants and humans across the ages.
Savi And The Memory Keeper
Bijal Vachharajani
Hachette India
pp 248, Rs 350
This is a funny, thoughtful novel about climate change, loss, and the power of Nature as a source of healing and magic.
The Girl In The Glass Case
Devashish Sardana
Penguin
pp 344, Rs 250
A jealous psychopath is hunting another serial killer to regain the lost limelight. A feisty young detective is caught in the crossfire. Can she end the carnage before she joins the body count?
What’s Left Of The Jungle
Nitin Sekar
Bloomsbury
pp 360, Rs 799
Through the story of Akshu, of his childhood destitution, family tragedies, romantic pursuits, entanglements with poachers and smugglers, and his tumultuous rise out of poverty — this book unravels the complex affection that rural Indians have for jungle wildlife.
Battle of Vathapi: Nandi’s Charge
Arun Krishnan
Garuda Prakashan
pp 507, Rs 499
In this first book of the Battle of Vathapi series, author Arun Krishnan takes us through the riveting tale of preparations on the Pallava side for an eventual campaign against Pulikeshi and the Chalukyas.
