BOOKRACK FOR THE WEEK (June 29 to July 4)

To Kill A Man

Sam Bourne

Hachette India 2020, pp 448, Rs 399

A woman is brutally assaulted in her own home by an intruder. She defends herself — leaving her attacker dead. This is no ordinary woman. She’s Natasha Winthrop, tipped to be the future president of the United States. A cat-and-mouse thriller of rare intelligence, this promises to be a twisting, timely story of power, justice and revenge.

Lallan Sweets

Srishti Chaudhary

Penguin 2020, pp 288, Rs 299

Tara Taneja lives in the small town of Siyaka and works for her grandfather at Lallan Sweets, his famous sweet shop. The laddoos sold at the shop are made using a secret family recipe that contains a magic ingredient known only to Lalaji. When Lalaji chooses to retire, he decides that Lallan Sweets will not be inherited, but earned and devises a quest.

Sex And Vanity

Kevin Kwan

Penguin 2020, pp 400, Rs 699

The iconic author of the bestselling phenomenon Crazy Rich Asians returns with the glittering tale of a young woman who finds herself torn between two men. Set in the summer playgrounds of privilege, peppered with decadent food and extravagant fashion, this is a truly modern love story.

The Room Where It Happened

John Bolton

Simon & Schuster 2020, pp 592, Rs 899

John Bolton served as National security Advisor to President Donald Trump for 519 days. A seasoned public servant, Bolton brought to the administration 30 years of experience in international issues and a reputation for tough, blunt talk. In his memoir, he offers a substantive and factual account of his time in the room where it happened.