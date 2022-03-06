Bookrack for the week (March 6 to March 12)

The Black Magic Women

Moushumi Kandali

Penguin, pp 256, Rs 299

This book is all about how mainstream India perceives Assamese women. The stories make one pause, think and debate issues that range from racial discrimination to the politics in the entertainment industry to sexual harassment and identity struggles.

The Gutsy Girls Of Science

Ilina Singh

Harper Children’s, →pp 104, Rs 499

Eleven gutsy women who loved science enough to fight for their place in the sun — this book explores their contribution and is a celebration of their lives.

A Full Life

Sabira Merchant and Mitali Parekh

Jaico, pp 276, Rs 599

A trendsetter, Sabira added sparkle to Mumbai’s performing arts scene with her presence. Here, she recounts her eventful journey — her triumphs, setbacks, joys, fears, and hopes and through her journey, a rare glimpse into Mumbai’s glorious past.

Mamata Beyond 2021

Jayanta Ghosal and Arunava Sinha →→(Translator)

HarperCollins, pp 248, Rs 599

In the West Bengal election of 2021, the longest state election in the history of India, Mamata Banerjee won the khela, and the BJP lost the plot. How did this happen?

Hidden Women

Greta Rana

Roli Books, pp NA, →Rs 395

This book builds a feasible picture of how women lived and thought, hoped and died in a restrictive feudal society during the Rana dynasty that ruled Nepal for 104 years.