Bookrack for the week (March 6 to March 12)

The Black Magic Women
Moushumi Kandali
Penguin, pp 256, Rs 299
This book is all about how mainstream India perceives Assamese women. The stories make one pause, think and debate issues that range from racial discrimination to the politics in the entertainment industry to sexual harassment and identity struggles.
The Gutsy Girls Of Science
Ilina Singh
Harper Children’s, →pp 104, Rs 499
Eleven gutsy women who loved science enough to fight for their place in the sun — this book explores their contribution and is a celebration of their lives.
A Full Life
Sabira Merchant and Mitali Parekh
Jaico, pp 276, Rs 599
A trendsetter, Sabira added sparkle to Mumbai’s performing arts scene with her presence. Here, she recounts her eventful journey — her triumphs, setbacks, joys, fears, and hopes and through her journey, a rare glimpse into Mumbai’s glorious past.
Mamata Beyond 2021
Jayanta Ghosal and Arunava Sinha →→(Translator)
HarperCollins, pp 248, Rs 599
In the West Bengal election of 2021, the longest state election in the history of India, Mamata Banerjee won the khela, and the BJP lost the plot. How did this happen?
Hidden Women
Greta Rana
Roli Books, pp NA, →Rs 395
This book builds a feasible picture of how women lived and thought, hoped and died in a restrictive feudal society during the Rana dynasty that ruled Nepal for 104 years.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube