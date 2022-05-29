Bookrack for the week (May 29 to June 4)

A Noble King Of Bidanuru

Basavaraj Naikar

Authorspress, pp 200, Rs 395

This book depicts the life of Raja Sivappa Nayaka of the Keladi kingdom in 17th century Karnataka, who was known for his heroism, magnanimity and political wisdom.

Somewhere Among The Stars

Adi Varuni

Kali, pp 282, →Rs 395

This book chronicles a woman’s inner quest for love and truth across lifetimes and dimensions of being.

Explore Spiders Of India

Karthikeyan S

Ecoedu, pp 200, Rs 400

This is an attempt to bridge the gap between scientific works and the inadequate popular literature on this subject and promises to be a handy guide for both amateurs and arachnophiles.

The Little Handbook Of Cool Technology

Shalini Satish and Raam Baranidharan

HarperChildren’s

pp 120, Rs 399

This book presents concepts and fundamentals in a conversational and easy-to-understand style. With vibrant illustrations and interesting trivia, it aims to simplify complex subjects.