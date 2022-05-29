Bookrack for the week (May 29 to June 4)

A Noble King Of Bidanuru
Basavaraj Naikar
Authorspress, pp 200, Rs 395
This book depicts the life of Raja Sivappa Nayaka of the Keladi kingdom in 17th century Karnataka, who was known for his heroism, magnanimity and political wisdom.
Somewhere Among The Stars
Adi Varuni
Kali, pp 282, →Rs 395
This book chronicles a woman’s inner quest for love and truth across lifetimes and dimensions of being.
Explore Spiders Of India
Karthikeyan S
Ecoedu, pp 200, Rs 400
This is an attempt to bridge the gap between scientific works and the inadequate popular literature on this subject and promises to be a handy guide for both amateurs and arachnophiles.
The Little Handbook Of Cool Technology
Shalini Satish and Raam Baranidharan
HarperChildren’s
pp 120, Rs 399
This book presents concepts and fundamentals in a conversational and easy-to-understand style. With vibrant illustrations and interesting trivia, it aims to simplify complex subjects.
