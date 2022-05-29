Bookrack for the week (May 29 to June 4)

Bookrack for the week (May 29 to June 4)

New releases of the week (May 29 to June 4)

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 29 2022, 01:41 ist
  • updated: May 29 2022, 01:45 ist

A Noble King Of Bidanuru

Basavaraj Naikar

Authorspress, pp 200, Rs 395

This book depicts the life of Raja Sivappa Nayaka of the Keladi kingdom in 17th century Karnataka, who was known for his heroism, magnanimity and political wisdom.

 

Somewhere Among The Stars

Adi Varuni

Kali, pp 282, →Rs 395

This book chronicles a woman’s inner quest for love and truth across lifetimes and dimensions of being.

 

Explore Spiders Of India

Karthikeyan S

Ecoedu, pp 200, Rs 400

This is an attempt to bridge the gap between scientific works and the inadequate popular literature on this subject and promises to be a handy guide for both amateurs and arachnophiles.

 

The Little Handbook Of Cool Technology

Shalini Satish and Raam Baranidharan

HarperChildren’s
pp 120, Rs 399

This book presents concepts and fundamentals in a conversational and easy-to-understand style. With vibrant illustrations and interesting trivia, it aims to simplify complex subjects.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Books
Fiction
nonfiction

What's Brewing

FBI records on search for fabled gold raise questions

FBI records on search for fabled gold raise questions

In Pics | Top 10 highest-paid athletes in 2022

In Pics | Top 10 highest-paid athletes in 2022

Meet Pebbles, world's oldest living dog

Meet Pebbles, world's oldest living dog

Odisha's Shreya Lenka joins famous K-pop band Blackswan

Odisha's Shreya Lenka joins famous K-pop band Blackswan

In Pics | Weirdest tea you didn't know people drink

In Pics | Weirdest tea you didn't know people drink

Now, music out of gravity, elements and photosynthesis

Now, music out of gravity, elements and photosynthesis

 