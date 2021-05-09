Bookrack for the week (May 9 to May 15)

Of Smokeless Fire

A A Jafri

Penguin, pp 376,

Rs 499

This is a story about belonging and displacement. It is a reminder that belonging is not just about allegiance, and exile is not just physical.

What We Know About Her

Krupa Ge

Westland,

pp 204, Rs 499

This debut novel is an absorbing tale of an angsty young woman who must unravel the secrets of her family before she can untangle her own life.

Gold Diggers

Sanjena Sathian

HarperCollins,

pp 352, Rs 599

Spanning two continents, two coasts, and four epochs, this debut novel expertly balances social satire and magical realism, asking what a community must do to achieve the American dream.

Food And Faith

Shoba Narayan

HarperCollins,

pp 292, Rs 499

The author travels across some of the most prominent places of worship in India and presents to her readers the mythologies, histories and contemporary relevance of these sites.

The Spiritual CEO

S Prakash

Westland,

pp 144, Rs 299

This book makes a concrete case for running businesses with greater integrity and ethics, and inculcating spiritual values into corporate culture, starting with the CEO and trickling down to every employee in the organisation.