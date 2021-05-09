Bookrack for the week (May 9 to May 15)

Of Smokeless Fire
A A Jafri
Penguin, pp 376,
Rs 499
This is a story about belonging and displacement. It is a reminder that belonging is not just about allegiance, and exile is not just physical.
What We Know About Her
Krupa Ge
Westland,
pp 204, Rs 499
This debut novel is an absorbing tale of an angsty young woman who must unravel the secrets of her family before she can untangle her own life.
Gold Diggers
Sanjena Sathian
HarperCollins,
pp 352, Rs 599
Spanning two continents, two coasts, and four epochs, this debut novel expertly balances social satire and magical realism, asking what a community must do to achieve the American dream.
Food And Faith
Shoba Narayan
HarperCollins,
pp 292, Rs 499
The author travels across some of the most prominent places of worship in India and presents to her readers the mythologies, histories and contemporary relevance of these sites.
The Spiritual CEO
S Prakash
Westland,
pp 144, Rs 299
This book makes a concrete case for running businesses with greater integrity and ethics, and inculcating spiritual values into corporate culture, starting with the CEO and trickling down to every employee in the organisation.
