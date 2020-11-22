Bookrack For The Week (Nov 22 to Nov 28)

Loss
Siddharth Dhanvant Shanghvi
HarperCollins 2020,
pp 112, Rs 499
What does it mean to lose someone? To answer this timeless question, the bestselling author draws on a string of devastating personal losses of his mother, of his father and of a beloved pet to craft a moving memoir of death and grief.
The Book Of Indian Essays
Arvind Krishna
Mehrotra (Ed)
Hachette 2020,
pp 462, Rs 699
This assemblage of great Indian short prose within a single volume encompasses a wide range. The reflective essay, the luminous memoir, the essay disguised as a story, the memorable prefatory article, the newspaper column — all find a place here.
The Madness Of Crowds
Douglas Murray
Bloomsbury 2020,
pp 304, Rs 499
In this book, the author examines the 21st century’s most divisive issues — sexuality, gender, technology and race. He reveals the astonishing new culture wars playing out in our societies today.
The Ickabog
J K Rowling
Hachette 2020,
pp 288, Rs 1,299
A mythical monster, a kingdom in peril, an adventure that will test two children’s bravery to the limit. An original fairy tale about the power of hope and friendship, this edition carries illustrations by young winners of a global contest.
One Man Two
Executions
Arjun Rajendran
Westland 2020,
pp 140, Rs 499
In his latest poetry collection, the poet begins by resurrecting voices and stories from 18th century Pondicherry; the spectres of the past are given flesh and blood and begin to live again.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe