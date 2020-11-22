Bookrack For The Week (Nov 22 to Nov 28)

Loss

Siddharth Dhanvant Shanghvi

HarperCollins 2020,

pp 112, Rs 499

What does it mean to lose someone? To answer this timeless question, the bestselling author draws on a string of devastating personal losses of his mother, of his father and of a beloved pet to craft a moving memoir of death and grief.

The Book Of Indian Essays

Arvind Krishna

Mehrotra (Ed)

Hachette 2020,

pp 462, Rs 699

This assemblage of great Indian short prose within a single volume encompasses a wide range. The reflective essay, the luminous memoir, the essay disguised as a story, the memorable prefatory article, the newspaper column — all find a place here.

The Madness Of Crowds

Douglas Murray

Bloomsbury 2020,

pp 304, Rs 499

In this book, the author examines the 21st century’s most divisive issues — sexuality, gender, technology and race. He reveals the astonishing new culture wars playing out in our societies today.

The Ickabog

J K Rowling

Hachette 2020,

pp 288, Rs 1,299

A mythical monster, a kingdom in peril, an adventure that will test two children’s bravery to the limit. An original fairy tale about the power of hope and friendship, this edition carries illustrations by young winners of a global contest.

One Man Two

Executions

Arjun Rajendran

Westland 2020,

pp 140, Rs 499

In his latest poetry collection, the poet begins by resurrecting voices and stories from 18th century Pondicherry; the spectres of the past are given flesh and blood and begin to live again.