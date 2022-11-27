Bookrack for the week (Nov 27 to Dec 3)

Black River

Nilanjana S Roy

Context, pp 330, Rs 799

Framed as a police procedural, this novel is fast-paced and relentless, yet tender and reflective, in its exploration of friendship, love and grief.

Durga

Kevin Missal

S&S, pp 272, Rs 350

One king. A group of incorrigible women. Nine nights. The demon-king, Mahisha, rules Jambudvipa with an iron fist. He must be stopped. A girl wronged never forgets. Especially one made to witness her parents’ murder. And revenge, cold and sweet, will be taken.

Tales Of Terror

Pranav Sunil

Notion Press, pp 90, Rs 199

This collection of 15 short stories about strangers, murderers, monsters, and other terrifying events that cannot be explained is sure to captivate every child who is interested in the world of horror, adventure, and fantasy.

Ayodhya: Past And Present

Sutapa Mukherjee

HarperCollins, pp 300, Rs 498

Replete with the voices of both the common people and the movers and shakers of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, this book gives historical context to the seven-decade-long court battle and brings alive the ground reality.

When We Thrive, Our World Thrives

Multiple Authors

Notion Press, pp 372, Rs 499

This book is about the graduates of Dream a Dream. It centres on moving, personal stories of young people and what it means to grow up with adversity stalking them.