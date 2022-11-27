Bookrack for the week (Nov 27 to Dec 3)

Black River
Nilanjana S Roy
Context, pp 330, Rs 799
Framed as a police procedural, this novel is fast-paced and relentless, yet tender and reflective, in its exploration of friendship, love and grief.
Durga
Kevin Missal
S&S, pp 272, Rs 350
One king. A group of incorrigible women. Nine nights. The demon-king, Mahisha, rules Jambudvipa with an iron fist. He must be stopped. A girl wronged never forgets. Especially one made to witness her parents’ murder. And revenge, cold and sweet, will be taken.
Tales Of Terror
Pranav Sunil
Notion Press, pp 90, Rs 199
This collection of 15 short stories about strangers, murderers, monsters, and other terrifying events that cannot be explained is sure to captivate every child who is interested in the world of horror, adventure, and fantasy.
Ayodhya: Past And Present
Sutapa Mukherjee
HarperCollins, pp 300, Rs 498
Replete with the voices of both the common people and the movers and shakers of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, this book gives historical context to the seven-decade-long court battle and brings alive the ground reality.
When We Thrive, Our World Thrives
Multiple Authors
Notion Press, pp 372, Rs 499
This book is about the graduates of Dream a Dream. It centres on moving, personal stories of young people and what it means to grow up with adversity stalking them.
