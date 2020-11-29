Bookrack for the Week (Nov 29th to Dec 5th)

Xianqui
Raghu Srinivasan
Hachette India 2020,
pp 416, Rs 499
The temperamental President of the United States of America, facing a tough re-election and playing to populist voter sentiment, has imposed trade sanctions on a belligerent China. As nations across the globe switch to emergency mode, where will the world head to?
The Women’s War
Anne-Cathrine
Riebnitzsky
Yoda-Sage 2020,
pp 288, Rs 595
This is the gripping true story of a Danish female soldier’s tours to the Helmand Province in Afghanistan between 2007 and 2009. There she comes into contact with the Afghan women who are fighting against oppression, domestic violence and the horrific regime of the Taliban.
The Vanishing Of
Subhash Bose
Rajesh Talwar
Kalpaz 2020,
pp 209, Rs 250
This is a well-researched book that carefully analyses all three inquiries into Bose’s alleged disappearance; such an analysis has never been attempted before.
Leave The
World Behind
Rumaan Alam
Bloomsbury 2020,
pp 256, Rs 599
This is a novel about two families, strangers to each other, who are forced together on a long weekend. However, everything that can go wrong, does. Will they survive?
Ishanu Tales
Poornima Kandi
Notion Press 2020,
pp 154, Rs 350
This is a collection of select stories from Srimadbhagavata, one of the 18 Puranas, revered in Hindu philosophy. It also doubles up as a colouring book.