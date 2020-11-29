Bookrack for the Week (Nov 29th to Dec 5th)

Xianqui

Raghu Srinivasan

Hachette India 2020,

pp 416, Rs 499

The temperamental President of the United States of America, facing a tough re-election and playing to populist voter sentiment, has imposed trade sanctions on a belligerent China. As nations across the globe switch to emergency mode, where will the world head to?

The Women’s War

Anne-Cathrine

Riebnitzsky

Yoda-Sage 2020,

pp 288, Rs 595

This is the gripping true story of a Danish female soldier’s tours to the Helmand Province in Afghanistan between 2007 and 2009. There she comes into contact with the Afghan women who are fighting against oppression, domestic violence and the horrific regime of the Taliban.

The Vanishing Of

Subhash Bose

Rajesh Talwar

Kalpaz 2020,

pp 209, Rs 250

This is a well-researched book that carefully analyses all three inquiries into Bose’s alleged disappearance; such an analysis has never been attempted before.

Leave The

World Behind

Rumaan Alam

Bloomsbury 2020,

pp 256, Rs 599

This is a novel about two families, strangers to each other, who are forced together on a long weekend. However, everything that can go wrong, does. Will they survive?

Ishanu Tales

Poornima Kandi

Notion Press 2020,

pp 154, Rs 350

This is a collection of select stories from Srimadbhagavata, one of the 18 Puranas, revered in Hindu philosophy. It also doubles up as a colouring book.