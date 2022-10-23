Bookrack for the week (Oct 23 to Oct 29)

Bookrack for the week (Oct 23 to Oct 29)

New releases of the week (Oct 23 to Oct 29)

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 23 2022, 01:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2022, 01:23 ist

Kalam: The Untold Story

R K Prasad

Bloomsbury, pp 224, Rs 499

In this book, the author, his private secretary from 1995 to his death in 2015, shows us another side of Kalam — accomplished, successful, always modest despite the high positions he occupied, as also vulnerable and innocent.

 

All The World’s A Stage

Ambi Parameswaran

Westland, pp 184, Rs 499

Defining a personal brand, crafting a presence, developing a unique voice, building a network, using social media creatively and more: in this book, the author offers a concrete roadmap towards brand building.

 

Happily Insured

Kapil Mehta

HarperBusiness, pp 240, Rs 399

This book is comprehensive, covering all your insurance needs (including those that you never imagined); is practical and easy to understand. It provides an easy-to-understand, thoughtful approach to insurance.

 

Making Place For Muslims In Contemporary India

Kalyani Devaki Menon

HarperCollins, pp 220, Rs 499

This book looks at how religion provides an arena to challenge the majoritarian, exclusionary and introverted tendencies of contemporary India.

 

Siachen 1987

Lt Gen. Ramesh Kulkarni and Anjali Karpe

HarperCollins, pp 276, Rs 498

In addition to the thrilling descriptions of military prowess, the book also touches upon the human cost of the Siachen conflict: being expected to thrive in treacherous terrains, in an environment that has claimed innumerable lives.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Books
Fiction
nonfiction

What's Brewing

Will Rohit & Co break the trend?

Will Rohit & Co break the trend?

Not just WFH, employees now want to ‘work whenever’

Not just WFH, employees now want to ‘work whenever’

Partial solar eclipse from Iceland to India on Oct 25

Partial solar eclipse from Iceland to India on Oct 25

Infographic | Global tech companies by workforce size

Infographic | Global tech companies by workforce size

Pak dropped off FATF grey list: What does it mean?

Pak dropped off FATF grey list: What does it mean?

Kannada film 'Hadinelentu' to open IFFI 2022's Panorama

Kannada film 'Hadinelentu' to open IFFI 2022's Panorama

 