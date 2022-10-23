Bookrack for the week (Oct 23 to Oct 29)

Kalam: The Untold Story

R K Prasad

Bloomsbury, pp 224, Rs 499

In this book, the author, his private secretary from 1995 to his death in 2015, shows us another side of Kalam — accomplished, successful, always modest despite the high positions he occupied, as also vulnerable and innocent.

All The World’s A Stage

Ambi Parameswaran

Westland, pp 184, Rs 499

Defining a personal brand, crafting a presence, developing a unique voice, building a network, using social media creatively and more: in this book, the author offers a concrete roadmap towards brand building.

Happily Insured

Kapil Mehta

HarperBusiness, pp 240, Rs 399

This book is comprehensive, covering all your insurance needs (including those that you never imagined); is practical and easy to understand. It provides an easy-to-understand, thoughtful approach to insurance.

Making Place For Muslims In Contemporary India

Kalyani Devaki Menon

HarperCollins, pp 220, Rs 499

This book looks at how religion provides an arena to challenge the majoritarian, exclusionary and introverted tendencies of contemporary India.

Siachen 1987

Lt Gen. Ramesh Kulkarni and Anjali Karpe

HarperCollins, pp 276, Rs 498

In addition to the thrilling descriptions of military prowess, the book also touches upon the human cost of the Siachen conflict: being expected to thrive in treacherous terrains, in an environment that has claimed innumerable lives.