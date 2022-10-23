Bookrack for the week (Oct 23 to Oct 29)

Kalam: The Untold Story
R K Prasad
Bloomsbury, pp 224, Rs 499
In this book, the author, his private secretary from 1995 to his death in 2015, shows us another side of Kalam — accomplished, successful, always modest despite the high positions he occupied, as also vulnerable and innocent.
All The World’s A Stage
Ambi Parameswaran
Westland, pp 184, Rs 499
Defining a personal brand, crafting a presence, developing a unique voice, building a network, using social media creatively and more: in this book, the author offers a concrete roadmap towards brand building.
Happily Insured
Kapil Mehta
HarperBusiness, pp 240, Rs 399
This book is comprehensive, covering all your insurance needs (including those that you never imagined); is practical and easy to understand. It provides an easy-to-understand, thoughtful approach to insurance.
Making Place For Muslims In Contemporary India
Kalyani Devaki Menon
HarperCollins, pp 220, Rs 499
This book looks at how religion provides an arena to challenge the majoritarian, exclusionary and introverted tendencies of contemporary India.
Siachen 1987
Lt Gen. Ramesh Kulkarni and Anjali Karpe
HarperCollins, pp 276, Rs 498
In addition to the thrilling descriptions of military prowess, the book also touches upon the human cost of the Siachen conflict: being expected to thrive in treacherous terrains, in an environment that has claimed innumerable lives.
