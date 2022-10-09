Bookrack for the week (Oct 9 to Oct 15)

Bookrack for the week (Oct 9 to Oct 15)

New releases of the week (Oct 9 to Oct 15)

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 09 2022, 01:07 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2022, 01:45 ist

Global Collectibles Of Mahatma Gandhi

Sushil Kumar Agrawal

Ultra Mintage, pp 188, Rs 1,999

This is an informative and valuable encyclopaedia for all Gandhi admirers. It gives detailed information about the coins, banknotes and stamps issued to commemmorate the Mahatma throughout the globe. It also contains miniature and souvenir sheets issued worldwide.

 

Cherry Red Cherry Black

Kavery Nambisan

Bloomsbury, pp 288, Rs 699

What is coffee’s story? When and how did coffee reach India? When did plantations come into being? This books narrates the enjoyable and informative story of coffee in india.

 

Bravehearts of Bharat

Vikram Sampath

Penguin, pp 512, Rs 799

Exploring the lives and times of long-forgotten and mostly unsung warriors of our past, this book brings to light their immense contribution.

 

The People Of The Indus

Nikhil Gulati and Jonathan Mark Kenoyer

Penguin, pp 192, Rs 599

This is a deeply researched graphic novel about one of the most unique and enigmatic civilisations of the ancient world that changed the course of human history.

 

I am fierce! Yes, I am!

Natasha Sharma and NIrzara Verulkar

Red Panda, pp 24, Rs 299

Molly likes to believe she is fast and furious like a Ninja. She tries her menacing moves on all she meets, just to convince her human that she is the fiercest dog on the block.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Books
Fiction
nonfiction

What's Brewing

Why you should train your cat – and how to do it

Why you should train your cat – and how to do it

Google's AI videos point to a machine-generated future

Google's AI videos point to a machine-generated future

Gray whales in North America dwindled 40% since 2016

Gray whales in North America dwindled 40% since 2016

Pink diamond sells for nearly $58 million in Hong Kong

Pink diamond sells for nearly $58 million in Hong Kong

 