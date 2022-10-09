Bookrack for the week (Oct 9 to Oct 15)

Global Collectibles Of Mahatma Gandhi
Sushil Kumar Agrawal
Ultra Mintage, pp 188, Rs 1,999
This is an informative and valuable encyclopaedia for all Gandhi admirers. It gives detailed information about the coins, banknotes and stamps issued to commemmorate the Mahatma throughout the globe. It also contains miniature and souvenir sheets issued worldwide.
Cherry Red Cherry Black
Kavery Nambisan
Bloomsbury, pp 288, Rs 699
What is coffee’s story? When and how did coffee reach India? When did plantations come into being? This books narrates the enjoyable and informative story of coffee in india.
Bravehearts of Bharat
Vikram Sampath
Penguin, pp 512, Rs 799
Exploring the lives and times of long-forgotten and mostly unsung warriors of our past, this book brings to light their immense contribution.
The People Of The Indus
Nikhil Gulati and Jonathan Mark Kenoyer
Penguin, pp 192, Rs 599
This is a deeply researched graphic novel about one of the most unique and enigmatic civilisations of the ancient world that changed the course of human history.
I am fierce! Yes, I am!
Natasha Sharma and NIrzara Verulkar
Red Panda, pp 24, Rs 299
Molly likes to believe she is fast and furious like a Ninja. She tries her menacing moves on all she meets, just to convince her human that she is the fiercest dog on the block.
