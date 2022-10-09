Bookrack for the week (Oct 9 to Oct 15)

Global Collectibles Of Mahatma Gandhi

Sushil Kumar Agrawal

Ultra Mintage, pp 188, Rs 1,999

This is an informative and valuable encyclopaedia for all Gandhi admirers. It gives detailed information about the coins, banknotes and stamps issued to commemmorate the Mahatma throughout the globe. It also contains miniature and souvenir sheets issued worldwide.

Cherry Red Cherry Black

Kavery Nambisan

Bloomsbury, pp 288, Rs 699

What is coffee’s story? When and how did coffee reach India? When did plantations come into being? This books narrates the enjoyable and informative story of coffee in india.

Bravehearts of Bharat

Vikram Sampath

Penguin, pp 512, Rs 799

Exploring the lives and times of long-forgotten and mostly unsung warriors of our past, this book brings to light their immense contribution.

The People Of The Indus

Nikhil Gulati and Jonathan Mark Kenoyer

Penguin, pp 192, Rs 599

This is a deeply researched graphic novel about one of the most unique and enigmatic civilisations of the ancient world that changed the course of human history.

I am fierce! Yes, I am!

Natasha Sharma and NIrzara Verulkar

Red Panda, pp 24, Rs 299

Molly likes to believe she is fast and furious like a Ninja. She tries her menacing moves on all she meets, just to convince her human that she is the fiercest dog on the block.