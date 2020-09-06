Bookrack For The Week (Sept 6 to Sept 12)

Dialects Of Silence

Parul Sharma

Roli Books 2020, pp 156, Rs 2,995

This is a photographer's quest to seek Delhi's deserted soul during the four months of lockdown as a pandemic ravaged the world. It is born out of the photographer's intimate conversations with one of the world's greatest cities.

Consumerist Encounters

Sreedeep Bhattacharya

OUP India 2020, ebook, Rs 1,295.99

This book elucidates how our all-consuming relationship with objects and their representations have transformed rapidly over the last few decades in contemporary urban India.

The Midnight Library

Matt Haig

Penguin 2020, pp 304, Rs 599

Between life and death, there is a library. When Nora finds herself in the midnight library, she has a chance to make things right. Up until now, her life has been full of misery and regret. She feels she has let everyone down, including herself. But, things are about to change.

Sex And The Supreme Court

Saurabh Kirpal

Hachette India 2020, pp 352, Rs 699

This collection of writings by legal luminaries hopes to offer sharp insights into the rulings with reference to Section 377. This is also an invaluable record for posterity; for it reveals the power of the country's courts to uphold the privacy, dignity and safety of its citizens.

Caste

Isabel Wilkerson

Penguin 2020, pp 496, Rs 999

In this book, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Isabel Wilkerson gives an astounding portrait of the phenomenon of caste. Linking America, India and Nazi Germany, the author reveals how our world has been shaped by caste and how its rigid, arbitrary hierarchies still divide us today.