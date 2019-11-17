Books this week

Blue Moon (Jack Reacher)

Lee Child

Penguin, 2019, pp 377, Rs 471

Jack Reacher is back in a brand new white-knuckle read from Lee Child. In a nameless city, two ruthless rival criminal gangs, one Albanian, the other Ukrainian, are competing for control. But they hadn’t counted on Jack Reacher arriving on their patch.

Find Me

André Aciman

Penguin, 2019, pp 272, Rs 319

Years after the events of ‘Call Me by Your Name,’ Elio has become a classically trained pianist in Paris while Oliver is a New England college professor with a family. The author revisits its complex and beguiling characters decades after their first meeting.

The Night Fire

Michael Connelly

Orion Books, 2019, pp 416, Rs 799

Back when Harry Bosch was just a rookie homicide detective, he had an inspiring mentor who taught him to take the work personally. Now John Jack is dead and Harry inherits a murder book that Thompson took with him when he left the LAPD 20 years before.

Black Warrant: Confessions of a

Tihar Jailer

Sunil Gupta & Sunetra Choudhury

Roli Books, 2019, pp 178, Rs 395

What is life like inside Asia’s largest prison? The book offers a riveting account from an insider who has spent close to four decades as an officer at Tihar Jail during some of the most turbulent times in Indian political history.

The Tattoo on My Breast

Ravi Rai

Bloomsbury, 2019, pp 472, Rs 599

Barely 15 days into her marriage and Sadhana is a widow. And Rehman is back in her life. But little does she know that her radical Hindu father has fixed her marriage to Sunil, a Sindhi millionaire running his looms in Dhaka, which is soon to become East Pakistan.

The Great Nicobar Island

Rehan Raza

Bloomsbury, 2019, pp 229 Rs 899

The Great Nicobar Island helps us understand how Andaman and Nicobar Islands, in general, and Great Nicobar, in particular, can be a keystone of India’s strategic and development trajectory. It also describes the fascinating collection of the exotic flora and fauna of the island.

Translated from the Gibberish: Seven Stories and One Half Truth

Anosh Irani

Penguin, 2019, pp 224, Rs 251

Subtle, surprising stories that show, through a prism of unforgettable characters, what it means to live between two worlds: India and Canada.

The Patriots’ Legacy: Forbidden

Treasure’

Apurva Bhuta

The Write Place, 2019, pp 271, Rs 350

The book is a fantasy-thriller which explores the journey of seven protagonists known as Young Patriots, as they traverse the far-flung corners of the planet to unearth a priceless treasure.