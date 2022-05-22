Flicking away all odds

Before the World Cup triumph in 1983, Indian cricket was saddled with the idea that ‘to draw a match was as good as a victory’. Every batsman occupying the crease had the sole objective of ensuring that the game was not lost. During those days, runs scored were incidental in the quest to stay longer at the crease. Gundappa Vishwanath lived in such times. He ensured that India never lost a cricket match in which he scored a century. A rare distinction for a cricketer known for the classic square-cut, which made the 5’2” diminutive batsman a giant in the game. In an international career spanning two decades with 91 test matches under his bat, Vishwanath had rubbed shoulders with all-time greats like Garfield Sobers, Ian Chappel, Vivian Richards and Tony Greig and had let his wristy batting do the talking against fearsome speedsters such as Denis Lillee, Andy Roberts, Jeff Thomson and Joel Garner.

Co-written with veteran sports journalist R Kaushik, Wrist Assured narrates the humble beginnings of a committed cricketer who braved the odds and inadequacies of life to attain dizzying success in the cricketing world. Vishwanath’s debut was momentous, his dismissal for zero in the first innings of the Green Park test against Australia in 1969 had earned the debutant the ire of the fans. Undeterred, he returned with a resolute 137 in the second innings to announce his arrival on the international circuit. The journey from zero to hero in a matter of a few days became the catalyst for his smooth ride in international cricket.

The book could not have been better titled — a recognition of the wristy square-cut, which was his signature cricketing shot and which helped in scoring 4,000 of his 6,080 test runs. The square-cut may have fascinated viewers but it was a stroke born out of necessity. ‘A slight, thin boy with no power to speak of, used the pace of the ball to reach the boundary’. Batting for Vishwanath was more than just a power game; it was about crafty finesse with exquisite control. ‘At that level, it is more about your mind than your skills’, asserts the former batsman. With no bloated coaching and support infrastructure on offer, players during those days had to trust their instincts and make the most of the opportunities on offer.

The autobiography makes for absorbing reading, as it not only traces the cricketing journey of GRV but also offers great insights into the game itself. The game might have changed much in recent years with its shorter versions being more popular but the fact is, cricket is still all about honing one’s skills against the wares of the bowlers. Vishwanath has drawn extensive lessons from his batting experience in the most iconic cricketing venues in the world to conclude that one should be ready for a change in thinking, attitude and mindset. In a nutshell, ‘be mindful of situations and conditions’ is his key message.

Innocent playfulness

In his playing days, not much was known about the making of the little genius. In Wrist Assured, it is all in the open — the tennis-ball games in dusty by-lanes, the magical touch on the iconic cricketing grounds around the world, the bonding with illustrious domestic and international stalwarts, and the role as an ICC referee and a national selector. Viswanath pays rich tributes to his mentor Tiger Pataudi. When Pataudi learnt that Vishwanath did not go to the gym, he gave him a tip ‘I’m sure you must have buckets at home? Fill up two buckets with water and lift one with each hand 20 times in a row. Do this three to four times a day, regularly.’ Lifting buckets strengthened his forearm and wrist, and the rest, as they say, is history.

It is a delight to read the heartfelt and honest reflections of a living legend. Credit goes to Kaushik for fleshing out the feelings and emotions of the wristy genius and lacing them with amusing anecdotes and innocent playfulness. Sample this: That cricketers didn’t slide on the ground to stop the ball during those days had more to do with their daily allowance and less to do with their fitness and willingness to throw themselves around. ‘With a daily allowance of two-pound sterling, a dive translated to a green patch on the trousers, and a spell in the washing machine. That also meant going without one, sometimes two meals’. With insights like this and much more, Wrist Assured is a sheer joy of a book.

If you’re a fan of the wristy genius, you must read the book. If you love the game of cricket, you better not avoid reading it. And, if you are neither of the two, you must read to learn how sincere efforts and honest commitment create legends out of the ordinary.