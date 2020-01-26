Read Of The Week

Barely twelve months after India became a Republic, the very champions of liberty, who had framed the new Constitution, turned on their own creation.

What made the Government of India take the extraordinary step of radically amending the Constitution they themselves had piloted in 1950? What resulted in the fiercely debated First Amendment to the Constitution passed in June 1951 in the face of tremendous opposition? 'Sixteen Stormy Days' by Tripurdaman Singh is a fascinating read about how the First Amendment came about.